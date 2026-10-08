Why Nana Patekar Had 'A Stack Of Firewood' Ready For His Own Funeral

Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar remembered veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death on Thursday, October 8.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Atul recalled his relationship with the actor and shared memories from one of their most memorable meetings at Nana's farmhouse near Pune.

Atul began his tribute by describing Nana as a unique personality. He wrote, "Nana Saheb. What a man. What a loss. I shared a wonderfully warm relationship with Nana Patekar. We didn't meet often, but whenever we did, it felt like we'd met yesterday."

He added, "He was particularly proud that a fellow Maharashtrian had made a name in photography. Always a warm word, invariably laced with his trademark acidic wit."

Recalling his experience of photographing Nana for his exhibition HONEST: Portraits of Character, Atul said the actor had insisted that the shoot take place at his farmhouse near Pune.

He wrote, "Unpredictable. Intense. Fiercely individualistic. Nana Saheb didn't enter a room. He took possession of it. One of my most cherished memories is photographing him for my exhibition HONEST: Portraits of Character, possibly among his last formal portrait sessions. He insisted I come to his farm near Pune."

Atul then recalled how Nana's first concern was not the photoshoot but feeding everyone who had accompanied the photographer.

He wrote, "His first question was how many people were coming. Not out of concern for the crew size, but because everyone would be served lunch. And what a feast! Every assistant, spot boy and driver was seated in his main dining area, with Nana Saheb personally walking around serving extra rotis and helpings of his famous mutton."

Describing the actor's generosity, Atul said, "No hierarchy. No fuss. Just extraordinary generosity from a man who could intimidate an entire film set with one raised eyebrow."

He also shared a lighter memory from the day. Atul recalled visiting Nana's gym, where the actor casually did a dozen tricep dips without any warm-up.

He wrote, "He then proudly showed me around his property, including his gym, where he casually knocked off a dozen tricep dips. Stone cold. No warm-up. Show-off! And then, in a moment of spectacularly morbid humour, showed me a stack of firewood he'd prepared for his own funeral."

Nana then explained why he had kept the wood ready. Atul recalled, "He'd kept it dry, he explained, because wet wood smokes, and he didn't want people crying at his funeral merely because the smoke got into their eyes! Only Nana Saheb could turn his own cremation into a comedy routine."

Remembering Nana's personality, Atul wrote, "A phenomenal actor. The voice of a generation. A formidable presence. And beneath that intimidating exterior, a deeply generous, solid human being."

He added, "His loss feels personal. Like a punch in the guts. I'm honoured to have made those portraits, but infinitely more grateful for the time, conversations and laughter we shared. My heartfelt condolences to Malhar, Neelu ji and all his loved ones. Rest easy, Nana Saheb. There will never be another quite like you."

Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75. According to hospital sources, the actor was declared dead at 5:20 am.

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