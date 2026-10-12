Brad Pitt Or Aditya Dhar? Yami Gautam's Answer Is Winning The Internet

Yami Gautam may have been asked to imagine sharing an autorickshaw ride with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, but her answer made it clear who would have her attention. At a promotional event for her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli in Ahmedabad, the actor responded to a quirky question from the host with a witty reply that brought her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, into the conversation.

The host asked Yami whether she would check the autorickshaw meter if Brad Pitt were sitting beside her. Instead of playing along with the Hollywood star hypothetical, Yami said, “Meri nazar Aditya Dhar pe hi rahegi (I have eyes only for Aditya Dhar).”

Yami Gautam got married to Aditya Dhar in June 2021. The lovebirds welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024.

Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar's Recent Public Appearance

Yami and Aditya also made headlines last month when they attended the 72nd National Film Awards in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The two had another reason to celebrate, with Yami winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370 and Aditya receiving the Best Film award for the same movie as its producer.

The couple chose matching black outfits for the ceremony, and their appearance caught the attention of fans.

All About Yami Gautam's Upcoming Film Nayyi Navelli

Meanwhile, Yami is gearing up for the release of Nayyi Navelli, a horror-comedy directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan. The film marks his directorial debut in Bollywood and features Adinath Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha and Sunita Rajwar in important roles.

The horror-comedy is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Productions.

Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.

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