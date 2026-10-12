Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Expected To Earn Rs 90 Crore On Day 1, Rs 250 Crore Weekend In India

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is expected to open big at the box office, with the film eyeing a worldwide opening-day collection of Rs 150 crore. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15, while advance bookings in India began last week.

Speaking about the film's box office prospects, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV that Jailer 2 has collected around Rs 40 crore through advance bookings so far.

"Jailer 2 has collected about Rs 40 crore worldwide through advance bookings so far. It is certainly 50 per cent more than Part 1," he said.

In India, it has collected Rs 20 crore through advance bookings and is expected to earn Rs 90 crore on its opening day.

"Worldwide, the film is expected to collect around Rs 150 crore on Day 1, while the opening-day collection in India is expected to be around Rs 90 crore. The advance booking collection in India stands at Rs 20 crore so far," Ramesh Bala said.

The film is also eyeing a strong opening weekend, although its performance will depend on audience response. Ramesh Bala expects the worldwide collection to cross Rs 350 crore if the film receives positive word of mouth. In India, the opening-weekend collection is expected to reach Rs 250 crore.

"If the word of mouth is good, the film could collect Rs 350 crore or more worldwide over its opening weekend. In India, the opening-weekend collection is expected to be around Rs 250 crore," he said.

Jailer 2 Vs Ranabaali At The Box Office

Ramesh Bala also compared Jailer 2 with Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali, saying that Rajinikanth's film is expected to perform better across India and in overseas markets.

"Jailer 2 will perform better pan-India and overseas. Ranabaali will mostly perform in the Telugu states," he said.

About The Film

Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features a star-studded lineup, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Rithvik reprising their roles from the predecessor. Among new faces, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna have joined the cast.

Jailer 2 is all set to hit theatres this Dussehra, and the first show is scheduled for 6 AM in Kerala.

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