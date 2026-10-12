Vidya Balan's Shaky Cigarette Scene With Rajinikanth Took Three Takes, Says <i>Jailer 2</i> Director

Nelson Dilipkumar has shared how a scene with Rajinikanth left Vidya Balan visibly nervous on the sets of Jailer 2. The filmmaker recalled that the actress struggled to get comfortable with a moment that required her to smoke a cigarette and blow the smoke towards the superstar. What made the scene interesting was that it was filmed on her very first day of shooting.

Speaking at a promotional event, Nelson spoke about Vidya's character in the upcoming film and how she initially felt unsure about playing someone who could stand her ground against Rajinikanth. The director wanted her to bring a certain confidence to the scene, but the cigarette sequence turned out to be more challenging than expected.

Nelson Dilipkumar said, "The scene shown in Vidya ma'am's trailer was the one we had to shoot on the first day. Hers is a powerful character who stands opposite Rajinikanth sir. However, she said she was scared to play such a strong character. When I told her to smoke a cigarette and blow the smoke into Rajinikanth sir's face, her tension doubled," as quoted by The Times of India.

The director also shared a funny detail about watching Vidya perform the scene on the monitor. He noticed that she was holding the cigarette with a visibly unsteady hand, making it look as though she was applying lipstick instead.

"When we were taking the shot, I looked at the monitor. Ma'am was holding the cigarette and shaking her hand as if she were applying lipstick. At that moment, I thought this wasn't going to work. It was only on the third take or so that we got it right. Even now, when you watch the scene, you can see a little tension in ma'am's eyes," Nelson said.

Despite the initial nerves, the team managed to get the shot right after a few takes. The scene has also featured in Vidya's trailer, giving audiences a glimpse of her character's dynamic with Rajinikanth.

The sequel brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer first introduced in the 2023 film Jailer.

The project also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15.