'This Is A Major Security Lapse': Tiger Shroff's Neighbour Ravi Dubey Condemns Attack On Actor

Actor Ravi Dubey, who lives in the same building as Tiger Shroff, has expressed concern following the firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area, calling it a "major security lapse".

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The actor visited Tiger's residence after the incident and said residents were shaken by what had happened, adding that they would now be more alert.

Speaking to NDTV, Ravi said he had not spoken to Tiger yet but was relieved that the actor was safe. He also expressed concern for Tiger's driver, who was injured in the firing, and hoped that those responsible would be apprehended soon.

"This is a major security lapse. I haven't spoken to Tiger yet. The good thing is that Tiger is safe and sound. His driver, however, sustained injuries, and I hope he recovers soon. I hope that those who committed this act are caught immediately. That would bring a sense of relief to everyone..."

Ravi also referred to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Tiger's residence on Sunday night. He said the meeting would have reassured the family following the incident.

"I was informed that Eknath Shinde ji also visited the building last night and met them. I am sure this has provided a lot of reassurance. It is good that the Almighty protected him. It is very important to identify those responsible. If they are caught and punished, it will give us a sense of relief," he told PTI.