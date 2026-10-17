<i>Jailer 2</i>: Malayalam Actor Aaryan Disappointed With Mohanlal's Screen Time, Says Rajinikanth Film Left Him Heartbroken

Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is making all the right noises. Fans, including us, can barely contain their excitement as our very own ‘Thalaiva' returns to the big screen and how!

With his trademark swagger, screen presence and larger-than-life action, the superstar is back to doing what he does best in Jailer 2. The film was released on October 15.

While Rajinikanth fans are celebrating the return of their favourite star, the film has left some Mohanlal fans wanting more.

Malayalam actor Aaryan has now shared his review of Nelson Dilipkumar's action sequel.

He said Jailer 2 made him happy as a Rajinikanth fan but left him heartbroken as a Mohanlal fan. He was disappointed to see the Malayalam superstar's limited screen time.

“As a Rajinikanth fan, I walked out of Jailer 2 happy. As a Nelson fan, I was pretty much satisfied. But the Mohanlal fan in me walked out with a broken heart,” he said.

He added, “What I loved most about Jailer 1 was how Nelson gave Mohanlal, Shivanna, and Jackie Shroff their own powerful screen presence alongside Rajinikanth. Even in Thalaivar's film, each of them had their own glorious mass moments. This time, that balance felt missing, with the spotlight leaning a little too heavily towards Rajini alone.” He even wrote, “Nelson bro ... couldn't you have at least kept those Lalettan shots from the trailer?!”

In the movie, Mohanlal reprises his role as Mathew, the flamboyant underworld figure. His limited screen presence in the sequel has disappointed several fans.

Aaryan Praises Jailer 2's First Half, Criticises Second Half

On Instagram, Aaryan praised the film's first half but said the second half didn't quite meet his expectations.

“Coming to the film, the first half was TERRIFIC! It was so good that I expected the second half to take things to a whole new level. Unfortunately, it didn't quite live up to those expectations. Still, a thoroughly entertaining experience, though not as satisfying as the first Jailer. Suraj Ettan was just superb. And that new cameo was (fire emoji),” he added.

“Definitely a film worth watching! But my dear fellow Lalettan fans, better leave your expectations outside the theatre before walking in! Still a Nelson fan. Still a Rajini fan. But Ennaikkum Ennaikkum (forever), a Lalettan fan,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Jailer 2 has crossed Rs 200-crore mark at the box office (worldwide).

Also Read | Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide