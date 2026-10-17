<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office within two days of its theatrical release.

What's Happening

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial witnessed a significant decline in its India net collection on Friday, with earnings dropping by over 40% compared to its opening day.

After collecting Rs 59.70 crore nett in India on Day 1, the film earned Rs 35.60 crore nett on its second day.

The Tamil-language action drama opened to a worldwide collection of Rs 127 crore and continued its strong run in overseas markets, where it added Rs 40 crore on Friday.

According to the available box office figures, Jailer 2 has now accumulated Rs 209.10 crore worldwide, including Rs 97 crore in overseas gross collections.

Background

The Tamil version accounted for the largest share of the film's domestic earnings on Friday. Jailer 2 collected Rs 25.25 crore net from Tamil screenings, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 7.25 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 2.75 crore.

The film recorded its second-day India collection across 13,157 shows. This was lower than the 16,599 shows it had on its opening day, representing a decline of around 20.7% in show count.

The Rajinikanth-starrer registered an overall occupancy of 63% for its Tamil shows on Friday. Night screenings recorded the highest occupancy at 85.92%, indicating stronger audience turnout later in the day.

With Rs 55 crore in overseas gross collections on its opening day, Jailer 2 entered the top three biggest overseas opening-day grossers in Tamil cinema.

The film surpassed Vijay's The Greatest of All Time and Rajinikanth's 2023 release Jailer in opening-day overseas earnings. However, it remained behind Coolie and Leo.

The film's international performance has played a significant role in pushing its worldwide collection beyond Rs 200 crore within its first two days.

Jailer 2 Vs Jailer

The original Jailer, released in 2023, collected Rs 25.75 crore nett in India on its second day. Its worldwide collection stood at Rs 142.53 crore at the corresponding point.

In comparison, Jailer 2 has earned Rs 35.60 crore net domestically on Day 2 and has already crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide. The original film went on to earn around Rs 600 crore globally during its theatrical run.

The sequel brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and features several surprise appearances, including a cameo by Hrithik Roshan.

Why Is Jailer 2's Hindi Release Facing Trouble?

While the film has performed strongly at the box office, its Hindi theatrical release has encountered difficulties. Multiplex chains reportedly declined to screen the Hindi version following Sun Pictures' decision to opt for an OTT release window of less than four weeks.

Exhibitors have maintained an eight-week gap between a film's theatrical release and its streaming debut. The disagreement over this window has resulted in a standoff, affecting the film's Hindi theatrical distribution.