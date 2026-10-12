'<i>Apne Aap Ko Kya Samajhta Hai Re Tu Budhau</i>': Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Being Trolled Over His Age

Amitabh Bachchan may have millions of followers, but that has not kept him away from online trolling. The veteran actor recently shared how social media users have commented on his age and questioned his posts. During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Big B spoke about how these reactions changed his approach to social media and why he no longer writes as much as he used to.

The conversation began when a contestant named Vinamra asked Amitabh Bachchan how he deals with criticism online. He pointed out that people from his age group often find it difficult to handle negative comments and wanted to know how the actor manages such reactions.

Big B explained that when he first started using social media, he saw it as a space where he could express his thoughts freely. Things changed when he began reading what people had to say about his posts.

Recalling the comments, the actor said, “Pehle humne socha ki yeh bahut accha yantra hai, ismein hum apne dil ki baat bol dete hain… Uske baad jab humne padhna shuru kiya ki iska comment kya hai, humne aise likhna band kar diya. ‘Apne aap ko kya samajhta hai re tu budhau… Aise kyun bol raha hai?' Toh aise-aise shabdawali hoti hai, bada ajeeb lagta hai. Toh ab humne zyada likhna chhod diya hai (At first, I thought this was a very good platform, where I could express what was in my heart… Then, when I started reading the comments, I stopped writing only. ‘What does he think of himself, this old man… Why is he talking like this?' You come across such kinds of language, and it feels very strange. So now, I have stopped writing as much)…"

He then turned the conversation into a joke, pointing out an unexpected upside to his decision.

“Aur bhaisahab ek baat batayein aapko? Jab se kam likhna kar diya hai, humara follower badhta chala ja raha hai (And brother, let me tell you one thing? Ever since I started writing less, my followers have continued to increase)."

His observation left Vinamra and the studio audience laughing.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10. The quiz-based reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV.

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