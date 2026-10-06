Madhuri Dixit Channels Her Inner Diva On <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati</i>, Amitabh Bachchan In Awe

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit left Amitabh Bachchan impressed during a special crossover promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18. Appearing as a guest contestant as part of a special birthday week series dedicated to Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri effortlessly channelled her iconic character Chandramukhi from the 2002 period drama Devdas.

Much to everyone's delight, she delivered a captivating performance to her classic song Kaahe Chhed Mohe.

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan requested the computer to play the hit classical track “Kaahe Chhed Mohe” from the 2002 period drama Devdas. Dressed in an elegant pink outfit, Madhuri gracefully delivered an impromptu recital of her iconic character, Chandramukhi, using expressive facial emotions and classical hand gestures (adah) while remaining seated on the hot seat.

As the audience cheered, an awe-struck Amitabh Bachchan was seen walking around the set, clapping, and cheering. Impressed by the impromptu recital, Bachchan said, “Kya baat hai (Splendid). Incredible, incredible, Madhuri ji!”

“Madhuri ka andaaz, sabke liye khaas. Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par. (Madhuri's style is special for everyone. Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 9 PM),” read Sony Entertainment Television's caption with the promo video.

This highly anticipated episode marks a special television moment as Madhuri Dixit is set to step into the franchise of the quiz-based show as the first-ever female host. She will host the Marathi adaptation, Kon Honar Crorepati, marking her return to television as a host after 24 years.

The show will see Madhuri interact with contestants, hear their personal stories and guide them through the highs and lows of answering challenging questions.

First premiered in 2013, Kon Honar Crorepati has previously been hosted by several popular personalities, including Sachin Khedekar, Nagraj Manjule and Swapnil Joshi. Madhuri Dixit will now take over the host's chair, bringing her own style and energy to the popular quiz format.

When And Where To Watch Kon Honar Crorepati?

Kon Honar Crorepati will air on Sony Marathi and will also be available for streaming on Sony LIV. The show is scheduled to premiere on October 12.

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