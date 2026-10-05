After Knee Injury, Amitabh Bachchan, 83, Reveals Sleep Struggles Amid <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 18</i> Shoot

Amitabh Bachchan has shed light on his demanding schedule, which involves filming for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. With long hours on set, the veteran actor revealed that finding enough time to sleep can be a challenge.

Big B also spoke about the importance of getting a good night's sleep, calling it the “best repair mechanism.”

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "They said the night sleep is the best repair mechanism of the human body... and I struggle to find the time to follow that."

The actor also talked about “retiring early” so he could “wake up for work”, describing the experience as being filled with “many thoughts and ideas."

"Tonight is a try .. nw to retire early and be p for a earlt wake for work… it is a different feel .. a state of many thoughts and ideas .. all filled with drive and a sense of conquering all that was once considered as a goal … that gives immense power to run to ts destination , in time … and I must run to the bed," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan recently sustained an injury to his knee after slipping and falling on the set of KBC 18. In a recent episode, the actor remained seated during his opening monologue and explained that he was finding it difficult to stand for long. "Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee," he said.

The show's format sees contestants answer multiple-choice questions by choosing one correct option from four choices. Participants can also use a set of lifelines when they are unsure of an answer.

On the acting front, Big B was last seen in TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. He is now set to appear in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

The film also features Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

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