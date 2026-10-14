'Bollywood Mocked Him': Rajinikanth Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Working 18 Hours A Day To Repay Rs 90-Crore Debt

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in films such as Andhaa Kanoon (1983), Geraftaar (1985) and Hum (1991). After 33 years, the duo reunited on screen in TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. Back in 2024, at the audio launch event of the film, Rajinikanth recalled the time Amitabh Bachchan was going through a financial crisis.

The actor revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was at the height of his fame when he made the decision to abandon everything. He then established the production company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL). Sadly, the business failed to take off, pushing Amitabh Bachchan towards bankruptcy. The debt he owed was approximately around Rs 90 crore. At that time, Rajinikanth recalled how the legendary actor had to sell his Juhu home and other Mumbai properties, and ended up working 18 hours a day to pay off his debts.

Rajinikanth said, "People in the Bombay industry again laughed seeing this. For three years, despite having many health issues, he worked for 18 hours a day and cleared all his dues. Just 3 years, 64 years of age, 1000 problems in the body. Not just that he bought back the old house, he bought a total of three houses in that same lane. Paid back all debts. That's Amitabh Bachchan!"

Rajinikanth had shared a blockbuster image with Amitabh Bachchan too and written, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's "Thalaivar 170" directed by T J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy."

Work

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. In Vettaiyan, he played the role of Sathyadev. Other cast members of the film included Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan released on October 10, 2024.

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