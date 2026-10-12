Akshay Kumar Completes UK Shoot For <i>Samuk</i>, Heads To Mumbai For Final Schedule

Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the UK schedule of his upcoming sci-fi action thriller Samuk. Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, Samuk is being mounted as a large-scale theatrical spectacle.

The team started shooting in the UK last August. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film has already completed nearly 80 per cent of the shooting during the international schedule. The team is now set to move back to Mumbai for a final 20-day leg which will cover remaining portions of the project.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Samuk brings together a star-studded lineup, including Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Banita Sandhu and Sushant Singh. The film has also brought international expertise on board, with Academy Award-nominated creature-effects designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises.

British action director Luke Tumber has designed and directed the action sequences to give the film a physically intense action style.

The makers have largely kept the characters and plot details under wraps. Samuk marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after 13 years. Previously, during an interview with Variety India, the producer opened up about his reunion with Akshay Kumar and said, “After a gap of 13 years, starting a new journey with Akshay Kumar today is a very, very joyful, happy and proud moment for all of us.”

He continued, “The ambition to create something better and bigger every single time with Akshay Sir has been the hallmark of our journey. We have challenged each other in many ways to keep pushing ourselves and doing better, and this time, the challenge is bigger than ever. I hope we create something together that people will absolutely love.”

Samuk is being positioned as a major genre outing for Indian cinema. The film is scheduled for a pan-India theatrical release in 2027.

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