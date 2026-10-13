Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging In Gurugram, Faridabad, Traffic Disrupted

Heavy rain in the early hours of Monday caused widespread waterlogging in Gurugram and Faridabad, disrupting traffic and inconveniencing commuters. The downpour brought the average temperature down to around 28 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram received around 40 mm of rainfall, while Faridabad recorded 12 mm. The district administration in Faridabad drained accumulated rainwater from roads within hours, but several intersections and residential neighbourhoods in Gurugram remained waterlogged till the afternoon.

As Monday was the first working day of the week, commuters travelling to offices, colleges and schools faced considerable inconvenience. Waterlogged roads slowed vehicular movement, leading to traffic congestion at major junctions, including MG Road, IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk.

Several cars and auto-rickshaws stalled in the accumulated water and had to be pushed to the roadside. On Mehrauli Road, one side of the carriageway towards the bus stand was choked due to waterlogging, while heavy traffic caused congestion on the other side.

Roads in densely populated areas, including Khandsa Road, Shivaji Park, Jyoti Park, Sheetla Colony and Sheetla Mata Road, were also inundated. In several places, water rose high enough that two-wheelers parked on the streets were more than half-submerged, affecting residents in both old and new parts of the city.

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