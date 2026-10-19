Why CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's Judicial Custody Was Extended

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to further judicial custody till October 21 by an Executive Magistrate (SEM), citing apprehensions of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

NDTV has accessed a copy of the order in which the SEM observed that the two respondents had "deliberately breached" the bonds submitted before the SEM, South-West District, on October 11, 2026, and had "immediately committed the breach of peace" in the case.

The order further states that the grounds of apprehension presented before the magistrate suggested that the conduct of the respondents was "not above board" and showed "no respect for law".

The SEM also referred to what the order described as their habitualness in calling protests at de-notified areas.

The magistrate observed that the respondents' assurance that they would not repeat the alleged offence in future did not inspire confidence, in view of their conduct and the material placed on record by the investigating officer.

"The application filed by IO is supported by substantial material on record, raising serious concerns regarding the likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility," the order stated.

The SEM said the respondents would be given an opportunity to submit their arguments in writing within two days, while noting the apprehension of a breach of peace and the need for preventive measures.

SEM Finds Sureties Unfit

The order also records that the fresh sureties produced on behalf of the respondents were found unfit following an inquiry by the magistrate.

According to the order, there was an apparent mismatch between one surety's photograph on the bond and the photograph on the Aadhaar card. The surety allegedly failed to produce any other valid identity proof and gave vague and unsatisfactory answers.

The other surety, the order states, failed to provide basic details about Saurav Das, including details of his parentage and address, despite standing as his surety.

The magistrate further observed that the inquiry revealed that neither surety had control over the respondents to ensure their production before the court, which the order described as the primary essence of a surety.

As no other sureties were present, the respondents were directed to furnish fresh sureties.

What The Defence Told the Court

According to the order, the lawyer appearing for Das and Ranka sought their immediate release and submitted that the respondents would not repeat the alleged offence.

The defence also submitted that the two respondents had not issued any call for a protest after October 10, 2026, and had individually gone to Jantar Mantar.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on October 21, 2026, with the respondents remaining in judicial custody until then.