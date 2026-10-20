Yusuf Pathan To Get Contested Vadodara Land Months After Switch To NDA

Within months of cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan switching political allegiance, he has a "gift" from the Gujarat government. A plot of land adjacent to the Pathan family home in Vadodara that Yusuf Pathan had wanted since 2012 and was embroiled in a long legal and administrative battle will finally be his.

In June this year, soon after the West Bengal Assembly results, Yusuf Pathan was one among the 20 Trinamool Congress MPs who rebelled against Mamata Banerjee and merged with little-known NCPI to join the NDA ranks in Parliament. Pathan had won the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat in 2024 as a Trinamool candidate.

The plot of land in contention, measuring around 1,000 sq m, is situated adjacent to the Pathan family home in Tandalja locality of Vadodara. He had first sought possession of the plot in 2012, citing security concerns owing to his status as an international cricketer. Pathan brothers - Yusuf and Irfan - live in this house with their families and parents.

NDTV has now learnt that after years of legal and administrative wrangling, the state administration has formulated a framework to settle the contentious land issue. Yusuf Pathan is set to get half the plot as a "gift" from the government while he will pay a fixed amount for the other half.

Under the newly approved executive arrangement revealed by government sources, a structured compromise has been finalised for the property. Official guidelines specify that half of the plot value will be accommodated through special welfare policies established for distinguished international sportspersons who have represented the nation from Gujarat.

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In essence, Pathan will get half of the plot for free as a state gift.

The remaining 50% of the valuation, estimated to be around Rs 10 crore, will be paid by him as per the institutional formula.

State revenue and municipal departments are now tasked with coordinating the formal execution of the land transfer protocols. Local civic representatives noted that while routine municipal assets typically undergo open commercial auctions, executive exemptions under sports promotion guidelines allow for such direct settlements.

Pathan's quest for the plot began in 2012 when he sought a 99-year lease citing security concerns. Although initial local municipal proposals sought to transfer the site for residential security purposes, higher state authorities later rejected the move on grounds that public assets require transparent public bidding.

Over the years, the situation grew increasingly complex as the property remained enclosed while administrative and political dynamics shifted.

Interestingly, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, run by the BJP, had issued a notice to Pathan to remove "encroachment" soon after he won the Lok Sabha election in 2024 on a Trinamool ticket. Pathan had challenged the notice in the high court.

The legal battle reached a critical turning point in recent months when judicial scrutiny intensified. The high court recently came down heavily on the "occupation", questioning the mechanics of utilising municipal land without finalised allotment or proper financial clearance.

Faced with stern judicial warnings and potential penalties, legal representatives for the cricketer chose to withdraw the pending high court appeals unconditionally, paving the way for renewed administrative deliberations.

The latest executive resolution concludes a turbulent chapter that had previously witnessed active courtroom interventions and intense legislative debates. While authorities maintain that the decision strictly honours Pathan's historic contribution to Indian cricket, political observers view the timing as a reflection of how rapidly shifting political landscapes can influence long-pending administrative outcomes.

Pathan played his last One-Day International and T20 game for India in March 2012. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL from 2011 to 2017.