When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed How His Mother's Wish Inspired Him To Become An Actor

Shah Rukh Khan's journey from television to becoming one of Indian cinema's biggest superstars is a story of ambition, uncertainty and perseverance. The actor once admitted that he wondered if it was already too late for him to enter the film industry. Recalling what inspired him to take the leap, SRK revealed that his mother's wish to see him on the silver screen played an important role in shaping his decision to pursue acting.

"I've never been fascinated by films. In fact, I have felt quite sick whenever I've heard of the film industry and its ways. The last thing I wanted to be was part of it. But after my mother died early this year, I changed my mind. I loved her immensely, and she always wanted to see me up there on the silver screen someday. Maybe it's too late now, but I am doing it for her all the same," Shah Rukh Khan said in a 1991 interview with Deccan Herald.

"Besides, I can't bear to live in our Delhi house anymore. Everything there reminds me of her. I want to shift to Bombay, make a clear break, keep myself busy with work round the clock,” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan made his television debut in the 1989 series Fauji. His mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, died in 1990. By the next year, the actor had already signed multiple films and finally made his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992.

SRK also shared his unconventional views on learning the craft of acting, saying he did not consider formal training or acting classes essential for aspiring performers. Instead, he emphasised the importance of observing people, practising regularly and learning from one's mistakes to develop as an actor.

“That's how I have learnt acting. By watching bad actors and seeing how they mess things up. I wouldn't dream of going to an Asha Chandra or Roshan Taneja's acting class. I could probably teach them a thing or two about acting.

“I believe that nobody can teach you how to act; it has to be in you, or it's just not! Of course, like all other things, acting too improves with practice. You make your mistakes and learn from them,” he said.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on December 24.

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