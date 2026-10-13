Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday To Get Bigger With <i>King</i> Teaser Launch On November 2

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is set to get an extra dose of excitement this year. Director Siddharth Anand is gearing up for the teaser launch of King on November 2, according to reports. If everything goes as per plans, the occasion could give fans their first big glimpse of the much-anticipated project.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, King's teaser will be released on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2. It's a birthday gift from team King to all Shah Rukh Khan fans, and Siddharth Anand is going to deliver a new SRK experience, the portal quoted a source as saying.

It added that the teaser cut is mind-blowing with Shah Rukh Khan like never before, delivering larger-than-life dialogues with style and suave.

The teaser will kick off the global marketing campaign for King as makers gear up to deliver an action spectacle unlike anything previously seen in Indian cinema. The source revealed that director Siddharth Anand has taken the film's scale a step further, saying, “If audiences loved the scale of Pathaan and Jawan, Sid has taken things a notch higher with King. The action, thrill, and, most importantly, music will take the audiences on a ride this Christmas.”

King is also expected to feature Kareena Kapoor in a special appearance. The actor will reportedly share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in a song titled Daddy Cool. The makers plan to shoot the track in South Africa in October.

The film's cast also includes Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, King is set to release in theatres on December 24.

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