Imran Khan's Partner Lekha Washington's First Reaction After He Was Asked To Leave India Over Attending CJP Protest

Actor Imran Khan, an American citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was ordered by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave India by October 28 after he was detained following his participation in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Mumbai seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation on October 10.

Imran was accompanied by partner Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan during the protest on October 10 and three of them were detained shortly before being released on Saturday night.

After the 'Leave India' order came for Imran Khan, Lekha Washington shared her first reaction by sharing a picture of them together from the prison van after they were detained over last weekend. Defending Imran's stance, Lekha captioned the picture, "Just (and a string of heart emojis)."

Two days ago, Lekha shared in details what actually happened on Saturday on her social media.

"On Saturday, around 5 pm, Zayn Marie, Nuzhat (Imran's mother), my partner Imran, myself, and others walked towards August Kranti Maidan to ask about friends of ours who had been detained," Lekha wrote.

"There was no gathering happening. The police had barricades on all sides, and there was a considerable media presence, who swarmed Imran," she added.

According to Lekha, Imran briefly spoke to reporters before the situation became chaotic.

"He responded to the questions from the media, saying we have no demands, we are not part of an organisation, we are just individuals," she wrote.

She claimed that the interaction was abruptly interrupted. "Before he could even finish his sentence, with the weight of the media on one side, loud and incessant whistle-blowing disrupted everything."

She added, "A stream of uniformed persons grabbed both Zayn and me, bruising us. They forced us all into the vehicle and then drove us around for a couple of hours. Subsequent to that, they did not allow us to take public transport."

"Hilariously, we were stuck in traffic for a lot of it. The entire evening has been documented in detail," wrote Lekha.

Lekha acknowledged that Mumbai Police retained 'balance' in her personal experience.

She wrote, "It is important to note that we are individuals in a position of privilege and that far worse is being done to others. The Mumbai Police has been a beacon of balance in my personal experience, and I appreciate them deeply. I believe in equality and respect for all, and at some point we must collectively find our voices to speak the truth. Thank you."

Imran To Fight The Case In Bombay High Court

Lawyer Zulfiqar Memon will file a petition in the High Court challenging the order.

Police forwarded the complaint to the FRRO, which issued a deportation notice. It contended that even though Khan holds an OCI card, he still cannot participate in protests.

The eviction notice has been issued under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, whose Section 7 empowers the Central Government of India to issue orders, directions, or instructions to regulate, restrict, or prohibit the entry, departure, presence, or movement of foreigners in India.

After being released, Imran posted their picture inside a police van. "Apparently I'm going for a drive," he quipped.

"I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here," the actor had said to the media at the agitation site.

Also Read | Actor Imran Khan To Challenge 'Leave India' Order In Bombay High Court