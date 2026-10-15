Actor Imran Khan, Nephew Of Aamir Khan, Holds OCI Card: All About Him

Actor Imran Khan, best known for films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly and I Hate Luv Storys, is in the news after receiving a notice directing him to leave India by October 28, 2026.

Details

The notice was reportedly issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) following his participation in a protest in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The development has brought attention to the actor's citizenship, his status as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder and the circumstances surrounding the protest.

Imran, who has been away from mainstream Hindi cinema for several years, is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan and comes from one of Bollywood's well-known film families.

The notice followed his participation in the demonstration, with authorities citing an alleged violation of rules governing foreign nationals. The reported deadline for him to leave India is October 28.

What Citizenship Does Imran Khan Hold?

Imran Khan is a US citizen by birth. He was born on January 13, 1983, in Madison, Wisconsin, in the United States. Although he has Indian roots and has spent a significant part of his life associated with the Hindi film industry, he is not an Indian citizen. He holds an Overseas Citizen of India card.

An OCI card is a status available to eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship. It allows them several privileges, including visa-free travel to India and the ability to live and work in the country, subject to applicable rules. However, OCI status does not confer Indian citizenship.

OCI cardholders also do not enjoy all the rights available to Indian citizens, including the right to vote or contest elections. Their activities in India are subject to specific regulations, and certain activities may require prior permission.

The distinction between foreign citizenship and OCI status has become central to the controversy surrounding Imran's participation in the protest. Questions have been raised about the rules applicable to foreign nationals who take part in political demonstrations in India.

Why Has Imran Khan Been Asked To Leave India?

On October 10, 2026, Imran was among those detained by Mumbai Police during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstration was held in support of a wider protest movement demanding Kumar's resignation amid allegations concerning electoral roll revisions.

The protests were organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a youth-led movement that raised concerns about alleged irregularities in voter lists. The controversy included allegations that revisions had disproportionately affected certain voters. The Election Commission and the government's position on such allegations should be distinguished from the claims made by the protesters.

Imran was detained along with other demonstrators and was subsequently released. Reports later said a case had been registered in connection with the protest. His participation drew scrutiny because he is an American citizen residing in India as an OCI cardholder.

The subsequent notice directing him to leave the country by October 28 has brought the restrictions applicable to foreign nationals and OCI cardholders into focus. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had also called for action against the actor over his participation in the demonstration.

The legal questions surrounding the case concern the conditions governing OCI status, the rules applicable to foreign nationals and whether participation in a political protest constitutes a violation warranting action. The precise legal basis and outcome of the proceedings should be distinguished from political demands for his deportation.

Imran Khan's Family Tree

Imran Khan belongs to a family with a long association with Hindi cinema. He is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan, and the grandson of filmmaker-producer Nasir Hussain, who was known for several influential Hindi films.

His mother, Nuzhat Khan, is the daughter of Nasir Hussain and the sister of Mansoor Khan. His father, Anil Pal, is a software engineer. Imran's parents separated when he was a young child, and he grew up between India and the United States.

Imran Khan's Bollywood Career

Imran made his acting debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir Khan. The romantic comedy, in which he starred opposite Genelia D'Souza, became a commercial success and established him as a popular young actor. His performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

He followed the film with projects such as I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Delhi Belly (2011), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012). While these films helped him build a distinct screen identity, his later releases struggled commercially.

In 2013, he appeared in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, followed by Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. His last theatrical release as a lead actor was Katti Batti in 2015, opposite Kangana Ranaut.

After stepping away from acting, Imran explored other interests, including filmmaking. In 2018, he directed the documentary short Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. His extended absence from mainstream cinema led to periodic speculation about a possible comeback.

Imran Khan's Personal Life

Imran married Avantika Malik in January 2011 after a long relationship. The couple welcomed their daughter, Imara, in June 2014. They began living separately in 2019.

In 2024, Imran publicly confirmed his relationship with actress Lekha Washington. The two spoke about their relationship in interviews, describing themselves as being in love.

Outside cinema, Imran has been associated with social causes. He has supported animal welfare initiatives, including campaigns encouraging people to adopt stray dogs, and has participated in charitable activities.