Actor Imran Khan To Challenge 'Leave India' Order In Bombay High Court

Actor Imran Khan, an American citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, is going to contest the Foreigners Regional Registration Office's (FRRO) order to leave India in the Bombay High Court.

Lawyer Zulfiqar Memon will file a petition in the high court challenging the order.

FRRO has ordered the actor, who appeared in several hit films in the late 2000s, to leave India by October 28.

Khan was detained following his participation in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Mumbai seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

After the protest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint with the police that the actor had taken part in the protest despite being an American citizen, thus violating the rules.

Also read: Actor Imran Khan Is US Citizen. 2 Sections Invoked Asking Him To Leave India

Police forwarded the complaint to the FRRO, which issued a deportation notice. It contended that even though Khan holds an OCI card, he still cannot participate in protests.

The eviction notice has been issued under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, whose Section 7 empowers the Central Government of India to issue orders, directions, or instructions to regulate, restrict, or prohibit the entry, departure, presence, or movement of foreigners in India.

Abu Azmi, the chief of the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit, has opposed the move.

"This is wrong. Imran Khan belongs to this country. Even if he has changed his nationality, he is still connected to this country. Many people have moved to other countries, but they still love their homeland, the land of their forefathers. If he came here and made a comment, taking such a harsh step and forcing him to leave the country as soon as possible is, I believe, an attempt by the government to prevent its failures from being exposed," he said.

Actor's Participation In CJP Protest

The actor, his partner Lekha Washington and cousin Zayne Marie Khan had participated in the protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidaan. They were detained and released.

He later posted their picture inside a police van. "Apparently I'm going for a drive," he quipped.

"I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here," the actor had said at the agitation.