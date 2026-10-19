Weather Update For October 20: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Forecast For Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for October 20 (Tuesday), predicting heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds across multiple parts of the country. Several southern coastal regions and island territories are bracing for intense wet spells over the coming days.

Southern states face heavy downpours

According to the weather department, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to face heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Weather officials note that persistent cyclonic circulation and moisture troughs over the Bay of Bengal are driving active wet spells across the region, with stormy conditions expected to continue through the week.

Neighbouring Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep are also set for widespread rainfall along with gusty winds. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam might experience heavy showers, while interior regions like Rayalaseema and parts of Karnataka gear up for stormy weather and strong surface winds between October 19-25.

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East India updates

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expecting widespread rainfall alongside sudden gusty winds, as the weather department mentions that "isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 19th October; Odisha during 19th-22nd October".

Thunderstorms across central and western pockets

Apart from the southern peninsula, scattered thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are on the radar for isolated areas in Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Northwest, central, west and Northeast India

According to the weather department, no significant weather is likely over Northwest, Central, East, West and Northeast India during the week.

Fishermen warning

IMD's warning to fishermen is issued for the Kerala and, Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep Area during October 22 and 24; and over the southwest Arabian Sea adjoining sea Areas during 19 to 22 October 2026.

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Official response on Tamil Nadu weather

Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan said district administrations were prepared to respond to heavy rainfall, with orange alerts issued for six districts and officials instructed to keep emergency arrangements ready.

Speaking to reporters at the emergency control centre at Ezhilagam in Chennai, the Minister said Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris had been placed under orange alert.

He added that collectors and departmental officials were monitoring conditions and remained ready to take action wherever necessary.