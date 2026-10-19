101-Year-Old Shares His Secret For A Long Life: "You Have To Be Happy With Yourself"

A 101-year-old man in the United States recently opened up about his secret to long life. Speaking to People magazine, the man named Kenneth Rehm, who is a proud great-grandfather of 11, shared the philosophy that has kept him going strong through a century of life.

"I never thought I would live to be 100," Rehm told the outlet. "When I look back on my life, I realise how much I've experienced and how many wonderful memories I've made."

"I've had a happy life, a wonderful marriage and a family that means everything to me. Reaching 100 is something I never expected, and I'm grateful for the life I've had."

Also read | 'She Only Had Hours': Man Uses AI To Solve Mother's Mysterious Illness

Reaching the age of 101 is an incredible milestone, and while reflecting on the same, Rehm mentioned a mix of mental resilience and physical movement.

He added that keeping a cheerful outlook and maintaining an active daily routine helped in forming the foundation of his longevity.

Rather than sitting idle, he has always believed in keeping busy and staying engaged with the world.

"I think the secret is having an extremely happy life. You have to be happy with yourself and the people around you."

"For me, that meant having a wonderful marriage, learning to compromise, and knowing that my children were doing well. When you have love, happiness, and peace of mind, life becomes a lot easier," Rehm said.

Also read | Indian Teen Is The Only Known Patient With Tooth Growing Inside His Eye Socket

According to the media outlet, Rehm is a military veteran turned comptroller was born in the Bronx on April 3, 1925. His family later moved to Queens. He now lives in a senior living facility called The Bristal at Sayville.

Surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and a lively group of 11 great-grandchildren, the centenarian remains the heart of his family.

"In the early 1930s, my father began building a house out on Long Island, where we would spend our summers," Rehm told PEOPLE.

"Life was very different back then. We had no electricity or running water, so my brother and I would pull a wagon to a nearby pump every evening to bring water home for the family."