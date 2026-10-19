Karnataka Woman Falls For Painter, Together Plot Husband's Murder

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested along with her alleged lover and two others for the murder of her husband in Karnataka's Vijayapura district. The accused allegedly plotted the murder and staged it as a road accident to avoid suspicion, police said.

The case came to light after 42-year-old Rajshekhar Biradar's body was found on October 4 near Chidambara Temple Road on the outskirts of Vijayapura city. Initially, the death was suspected to have been caused by a hit-and-run accident involving an unidentified vehicle. His wife, Ashwini Biradar, had also lodged a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, CCTV footage showed a black Scorpio without a number plate and a motorcycle passing through the area. Police questioned the motorcycle rider, and further investigation allegedly exposed the murder conspiracy.

According to police, Ashwini, her alleged lover Anand Kallur, 25, Sachin Badalli, 24, and a minor boy have been arrested in connection with the case.

Police said Rajshekhar and Ashwini had been married for around 10 years and had six-year-old twin sons. The couple reportedly had frequent domestic disagreements.

Around seven months ago, Rajshekhar had constructed a new house in the Ekta Nagar area and hired Kallur for painting work. During the course of the work, Kallur allegedly became acquainted with Ashwini, and the two subsequently developed a relationship.

Investigators suspect that Ashwini wanted to get rid of her husband and allegedly discussed the murder plan with Kallur. According to the police account, she informed him about Rajshekhar's morning walking routine.

On the day of the incident, Rajshekhar reportedly left home early in the morning for a walk. Police allege that Kallur and his associates tracked his movements and used a black Scorpio SUV without a number plate to run him over from behind, killing him before fleeing the scene.

Police have arrested the accused, and further investigation is underway.

