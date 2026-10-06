UP Woman Kills Husband With Boyfriend, Phone Chat Exposes Murder

A woman killed her husband along with her boyfriend in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district in September and made everyone believe that a heart attack led to his death. However, a chat on the husband's phone revealed the woman's affair and, eventually, the crime.

The incident took place in Meerut's Lohia Nagar. The victim, 30-year-old Talib and 27-year-old Ilma, a beautician by profession, had been married for four years and had a three-year-old daughter.

On the day of the murder, Ilma told her elder brother Akram that Talib had suddenly fallen ill after returning from work. He lay in bed and shortly after died.

The family buried the body, assuming it was a normal death. However, they later started suspecting the death. On October 1, Talib's cousin, Rais, arrived at Ilma's house. Ilma had hidden Talib's mobile, but Rais found it under his clothes. A conversation between Talib and Aman was found on the phone, in which Talib had forbidden Aman to talk to his wife. When questioned sternly by the family, Ilma confessed to killing her husband.

Ilma said Talib used to beat her. After an assault on September 28, she called her boyfriend Aman. Aman came with a friend, and the three of them beat Talib. Aman then strangled Talib to death with a chunni. Aman later promised to marry Ilma.

Sangram Singh, Circle Officer (CO), Kotwali, said a report has been sent to the district magistrate. The body will be removed from the grave on Tuesday and an autopsy will be conducted. Ilma is currently under police surveillance. Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report.

