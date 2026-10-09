Suspecting Affair, UP Woman Spikes Husband's Coffee, Stabs Him In Genitals

A shocking incident has come to light following a domestic dispute in the Lisadi Gate police station area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where a man has accused his wife of mixing a sedative into his coffee, rendering him unconscious and then attacking his private parts with a knife.

The man sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital by his family members, where doctors performed an operation to stop the bleeding. Medical personnel are also making efforts to repair the injured area.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from a dispute over the husband's alleged relationship with another woman.

The injured man, a resident of Zaid Garden in the Lisadi Gate police station area, alleged that his wife was suspicious of him. The couple has no children, and he claimed that his wife suspected him of planning to marry another woman.

According to the complaint, following an argument, the woman allegedly mixed a sedative into her husband's coffee and made him drink it. After he lost consciousness, she allegedly attacked his private parts with a knife, causing multiple injuries.

Hearing the man's cries, his mother and sister rushed to the spot. However, the accused woman allegedly left the house before the family members arrived. They subsequently took the injured man to the hospital for treatment.

The man has submitted a written complaint against his wife. Police have taken the woman into custody and are questioning her in connection with the incident.

Circle Officer (CO) Kotwali Sangram Singh said that the incident took place on October 8, when a woman residing in Zaid Garden allegedly attacked her husband's private parts with a knife.

According to the police officer, the woman suspected her husband of having an extramarital affair, which allegedly led to the attack.

A case has been registered based on the complaint, and the accused woman has been taken into custody for questioning.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated and that further action would be taken based on the findings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)