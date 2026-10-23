Girl's Family Objects To His Advances, Man Murders Her Mother In Tamil Nadu

A 48-year-old woman was murdered and her husband and two children injured after a man allegedly broke into their house around 1 am on Friday in Mudalur village in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district. The accused allegedly took the couple's two daughters with him after the attack, but police later rescued both girls.

The victim, Mary Vijila, was hacked to death, while her husband Muthukrishnan, 50, their son, 12, and their elder daughter, 15, sustained cut injuries. Police said both the father and son are in critical condition and have been shifted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. A magistrate has recorded their dying declarations.

The accused, Gnana Prakash, 23, from Anandapuram in the district, was arrested by police within four hours of the incident.

Police had earlier confirmed that he was well acquainted with the family and that they had objected to his communications with their daughter. Tuticorin Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad told NDTV that the parents, who work as daily wagers, had objected to the accused's relationship with their 15-year-old elder daughter. The girl had also severed ties with him and stopped speaking to him, the officer said, identifying this as the likely provocation behind the attack.

The incident has triggered fresh criticism from the opposition over women's safety in Tamil Nadu, with the state government facing questions over its response to crimes against women and children.

Tuticorin MP and DMK parliamentary party leader MK Kanimozhi questioned the safety of women and children, saying they were vulnerable both at home and in public places. She also targeted the ruling TVK, asking whether the government's failure to ensure women's security was its reward to those who had voted for it.

Kanimozhi further alleged that the TVK government had pushed Tamil Nadu into an abnormal situation. The ruling party has yet to respond to her criticism.

Chief Minister Vijay had earlier blamed the previous DMK regime for failing to curb drug abuse and had assured that his government would take steps to check crime in the state.