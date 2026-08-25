2 Brothers Kill 80-Year-Old Paralysed Mother Over Superstition In Telangana

For 10 days, 80-year-old Nune Venkatamma depended on her sons for food and care after paralysis left her unable to walk. But as her health deteriorated, a superstition about where she would die allegedly led two of her sons to take her life in Telangana's Karimnagar district.

The two men have been arrested for the murder of their mother, according to police.

Venkatamma had been suffering from ill health and had reportedly become unable to walk after suffering paralysis about 10 days before her death. Her four sons were taking turns to provide her with food and care.

According to Circle Inspector Srinivas, the family discussed Venkatamma's worsening condition on April 5. During the discussion, it was allegedly feared that if she died in one of her sons' houses, that son would be forced to leave the house because of a superstition.

Police said Venkatamma's elder son, Nune Sammaiah, and younger son, Nune Srinivas, allegedly acted on that belief.

On April 6, when no other family members were at home, the two men allegedly took their mother out of the house and threw her into a nearby agricultural well, where she died, investigators said.

The family initially reported Venkatamma's death as an accidental fall into the well.

A case was registered after the family lodged a complaint, following which police began examining the circumstances surrounding her death.

Investigators later became suspicious and scrutinised the movements and statements of family members. The probe eventually established the alleged involvement of Sammaiah and Srinivas, police said.

"They took her out of the house when no one else was present and threw her into the agricultural well," CI Srinivas said while explaining the investigation.

The two brothers were subsequently arrested.

Police said the investigation is continuing and further evidence will be examined as part of the case.