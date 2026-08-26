6 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Crashes Into Container Truck In Telangana

At least six people, including five women, were killed and around a dozen others injured after a private travel bus rammed into a container truck on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway in Telangana's Suryapet district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accident took place around 4:30 am when the bus, which was travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru and heading towards Vijayawada, collided with the truck from behind. The impact left the front portion of the bus severely damaged.

Six passengers reportedly died on the spot, while around 12 others sustained serious injuries. Three of the injured are said to be in critical condition and have been shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment.

"Six persons including five women died in the accident. At least 12 others, who were injured have been admitted to a hospital," a senior police official told PTI.

The truck is suspected to have already hit a road divider before the bus hit it, police said.

Preliminary information suggests that 42 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences over the death of the persons in the accident.

He conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families. He directed Chief Secretary to take necessary measures to provide advanced medical care to those injured, PTI reported.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.

Further details are awaited.

