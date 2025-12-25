10 Killed As Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Karnataka

At least 10 people were burned alive after a private sleeper bus caught fire following being hit by a truck in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, covering over 300 kilometers, when the accident occurred on the National Highway-48 (NH-48)

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, around 2 am, when all passengers were fast asleep. The bus was hit by a truck coming from the other side after it reportedly jumped the divider and crashed into the bus.

🔴#BREAKING | Karnataka Bus Fire Kills 10 Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Chitradurga





The bus, belonging to Seabird Coach, reportedly had 32 people on board, including the driver and conductor, and was engulfed in flames. The search is on for the missing 11 passengers while six others are undergoing treatment for injuries. The number of passengers killed could increase to 17.

"People were screaming at that time," said Aditya, one of the passengers, while recalling the horrific accident. Sharing how he escaped the burning bus, Aditya added, "The accident happened, and I fell. I saw fire all around. The door could not be opened. We broke the glass and tried to escape... People tried to save others, but the fire was spreading fast so it became difficult."

A similar accident was reported from Telangana earlier in November, in which 20 people died after a passenger bus collided with a gravel-laden truck on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway. The accident took place in Telangana's Rangareddy district, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

The bus, belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, reportedly had 70 passengers on board. It was travelling from Tandur in Vikarabad district to Hyderabad when it collided with a truck laden with construction material. The gravel loaded on the truck fell into the bus, burying several passengers.