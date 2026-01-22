2 Killed As Bus, Truck Burst Into Flames After Collision In Andhra Pradesh

Two people were killed early Thursday when a private bus caught fire after colliding with a container lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district.

The accident occurred around 1:30 am.

The bus was travelling from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana when its right-side tyre burst. The sudden burst caused the driver to lose control, leading the vehicle to jump the road divider and crash into a container lorry coming from the opposite direction. The lorry was carrying motorcycles.

The impact caused both the bus and the truck to catch fire. Residents in the area, bus cleaner and the bus conductor broke the windows and helped rescue the passengers trapped inside.

The bus driver and the truck driver-cum-cleaner were killed due to severe injuries and burns. Their bodies were later shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

All the passengers survived. Of the 36 passengers onboard, four sustained minor fractures and were admitted to the Nandyal District Government Hospital.

Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings confirm that the tyre burst caused the loss of control, leading to the fatal collision and subsequent fire.