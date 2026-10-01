US Woman Who Murdered Pregnant Daughter To Steal Baby Had Sexual Relationship With Her Fiance: Testimony

A Michigan woman accused of killing her pregnant daughter and removing her unborn baby had previously been in a sexual relationship with the daughter's fiance, a court heard during a preliminary hearing last week. Cortney Bartholomew, 41, and her husband, Bradley Bartholomew, 48, are accused of killing 22-year-old Rebecca Park, who was 39 weeks pregnant when she disappeared in November 2025, People reported.

The couple appeared in Wexford County 84th District Court as prosecutors presented evidence in a hearing to determine whether the case should proceed to trial.

The first witness called by prosecutors was Richard Farlor, Rebecca's fiance and the father of her unborn baby. During his testimony, Farlor revealed that he had previously had a sexual relationship with Cortney.

According to WWTV, Farlor told the court that the relationship lasted from April to September 2023. He said it ended about a month before he began dating Rebecca. Farlor also testified that Cortney had spoken about wanting another child during their relationship. She allegedly told him she wanted another baby but could not have one.

Rebecca's Final Days

Farlor also described what happened shortly before Rebecca disappeared.

He told the court that Rebecca's water broke the night before she went missing. A friend drove the couple to the hospital, and Farlor said Cortney tried to stop their vehicle because she wanted to take Rebecca herself.

Rebecca eventually went to the hospital but was discharged without giving birth.

The following night, prosecutors allege that Cortney lured Rebecca to her home by sending her a photograph of an $18,000 check. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by People. Cortney allegedly told Rebecca the money was part of an inheritance from her grandmother.

Rebecca was last seen shortly before midnight on November 3 at her mother's home.

She was later found dead on November 25 in the Manistee National Forest, several miles from the house. Her unborn baby was not found at the scene.

Prosecutors also presented more than 90 text messages exchanged between Farlor and Cortney after Rebecca disappeared. In the messages, Cortney allegedly claimed she had given Rebecca $2,000 from an inheritance. Farlor testified that Rebecca never returned home and that he never saw the money.

What Investigators Say Happened

According to prosecutors, Cortney and Bradley forced Rebecca into a vehicle and drove her to a wooded area, where they allegedly killed her.

Cortney initially denied being involved in Rebecca's death, according to the probable cause affidavit. Investigators later told her that cellphone data placed her near the location where Rebecca's body was found.

She then allegedly changed her account and told investigators that Bradley attacked Rebecca with a knife while she was being held in the vehicle. Cortney also told police that she removed the baby while Rebecca was still alive.

The baby did not survive, according to the affidavit. Cortney allegedly told investigators that the baby's remains were later disposed of in a dumpster. Rebecca's body was reportedly pushed down an embankment and covered with leaves.

Bradley later gave investigators a different account, claiming that Cortney had planned the killing because she wanted another child but could not conceive. Cortney disputed that version and instead claimed Bradley was responsible.

Farlor had also previously faced allegations in connection with Rebecca's death after a family member reportedly told investigators that he had confessed. Investigators later determined that information was false, according to court records.

Cortney and Bradley are each facing charges including first-degree murder, felony murder, torture, conspiracy to commit torture and assault on a pregnant individual resulting in death. The couple have not entered pleas to the charges. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue on November 9.