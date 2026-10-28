US Woman, 55, Quits Rs 1.45 Crore Job To Start Over: "Not Making Money, But I Wake Up Excited"

A 55-year-old woman in the US has given up an annual salary of nearly Rs 1.45 crore to start afresh, choosing personal happiness over financial security. Although her new venture is yet to generate any income, Maria Sentmanat says she feels happier and more fulfilled since leaving her job. Based in Miami, Florida, Sentmanat resigned in August 2026 without another job lined up. She was earning $153,000 (approximately Rs 1.45 crore) a year as the director of one of the largest 5K races in the US. Had she continued in the role, her annual salary could have increased to $180,000 (around Rs 1.7 crore) the following year.

"On paper, I was definitely successful. I had a $153,000 paycheck managing one of the largest 5K races in the country, a job I'd held for the past five years. I could have made up to $180,000 next year if I had stayed on," she told Business Insider.

Her decision marked a major turning point after 16 years of building a career in the fitness industry. Sentmanat, who dropped out of high school and grew up in a single-parent household, had never imagined she would earn a six-figure salary. Following the birth of her daughters, she struggled with significant weight gain and eventually became a personal trainer. She later opened her own wellness-focused fitness studio, building a business around her passion for health and fitness.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to shut down the studio. Despite efforts to rebuild the business after restrictions were lifted, she struggled to regain the ground she had lost.

An opportunity came when a friend, who had founded a major race event, offered her the role of race director. Sentmanat completed the necessary certifications and spent the next five years managing the event, finding the job both rewarding and stressful. Over time, however, the pressure began affecting her well-being. She started dreading work, experienced persistent stomach problems and felt increasingly overwhelmed. The stress also brought back difficult emotions associated with her childhood.

Her daughters, now 25 and 27, noticed the change. Despite spending time outdoors to unwind, Sentmanat found herself struggling to cope with the demands of her job. In August 2026, she decided to walk away, even though she had no immediate source of income.

A New Beginning In The Wilderness

Sentmanat wanted her next chapter to revolve around nature, which she considers an important source of healing and comfort. "But I had a strong feeling that I needed to find purpose and passion again. I knew that would be through nature. That's where I heal. That's where I can find a place that I feel seen, heard, understood, and held," she said.

This led her to launch Why Not Wild, a venture that helps people reconnect with the outdoors through personalised experiences in South Florida. Rather than offering standard tour packages, she tailors activities to individual needs. These include hiking through the Everglades, navigating trails that require walking through water and motorcycle adventures for those who prefer not to hike.

Through the venture, Sentmanat hopes to encourage people to develop a deeper connection with nature and appreciate the environment. She is also using social media to raise awareness about the natural beauty around them.

Her decision to leave a high-paying job does come with financial risks. Sentmanat says she has been disciplined about saving money while managing her expenses, supporting her daughters and repaying a loan taken for her previous business. She also sold a house in Mount Dora last year. Her savings could support her for six months to a year, she estimates, although doing so would leave her with little or no savings at the end of that period.

Despite the uncertainty, she says her family has supported her decision. She remains on good terms with her former husband, with whom she continues to co-parent closely. Although her new venture is not generating an income yet, Sentmanat says she wakes up excited about the possibilities each day. For her, the decision was about more than leaving a stressful job; it was about finding a sense of purpose again.

"I have lost all that income and future security, but I have gained so much more. I feel better mentally, physically, and spiritually," she added.