From Office Desk To Himalayan Homestay, This Woman's Ladakh Story Is Viral

Prerna Dalal, who quit her corporate job at 35 to become a digital content creator and explore life from a different perspective, shared a video on Instagram on Monday that is rapidly gaining traction online. In the 57-second clip, she says, "I have been in Ladakh for two months and have spent 14 days in this village. You might be wondering why I stayed here for so long when Ladakh can be explored in a much shorter time. Let me tell you about Stok, a small village located 15 km from Leh amid the Kangri mountains."

"I didn't know this was the king's house"

Prerna continues, "Before coming here, I didn't even know this was the home of the last king of Ladakh. But after staying here, I got to experience a side of Ladakh that most tourists never see. I now know where the nearest ration shop is, the best routes around the village, and even how to make Ladakhi-style momos. Honestly, if I had only visited the tourist spots, I would have missed the tea-time conversations with my homestay host and so much more. That's the beauty of slow travel."

"Now this place feels like home"

She adds, "I came to Stok thinking I would spend only a few days exploring and understanding the village. But now that I'm leaving, I'm taking with me countless stories, familiar faces, and memories of a place that feels like home."

Watch the video here:

Many readers resonated with her message about slow travel. One user said it was far more rewarding than simply ticking destinations off a checklist, as it allows travellers to immerse themselves in the rhythm of a place.

Another shared that they had spent more than a month and a half exploring Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, discovering remote villages and offbeat destinations, and described the experience as overwhelmingly positive.

They added that they plan to spend more than three months each year living in small villages across Himachal Pradesh.

Echoing the sentiment, a third user said travel is ultimately about connecting with local people, food and culture, adding that they typically spend at least three months in a destination to fully appreciate it.