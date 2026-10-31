Opposition's Role Not To Obstruct National Progress: PM At Unity Day Event

The Opposition has devolved into an "obstructive force" that is bent on dividing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, addressing the Unity Day gathering in Gujarat.

"The Opposition's role is to oppose and challenge the government on policies, not create obstructions. It is our misfortune that the Opposition has turned into Avrodh Paksh (obstructive force)," he said.

"In their frustration and despair, these people are creating obstacles in the path of the country's development. They have made this their core politics, and they are busy tearing apart the dignity and boundaries of the Constitution. These forces are continuously engaged in conspiracies to divide the country. Vicious plots are being hatched to divide and instigate conflict among the children of Mother India. Driven by more than a decade of frustration and disappointment, these people have now come out into the open," he added.

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He also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his foreign trips.

"Who is secretly meeting whom abroad? Which anti-India forces are supporting them? Who is speaking the language of India's enemies? We must recognise all these patterns. We must confront them unitedly," he said, without naming him.

PM Modi alleged that social media is being used as a tool to spread rumours and misinformation.

"Social media is being used as a weapon, rumours are being spread, and India's image is being tarnished," he said.

PM Modi alleged that efforts are being made to damage India's image and called for a united response.

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"Since Independence, there has been talk of removing poverty in India. Votes were sought in the name of removing poverty, but we all know the condition of poverty in the country. Those who raised the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' themselves kept becoming richer," he said.

He said, citing a World Bank report, that 500 million Indians had overcome extreme poverty in the last 10-12 years.

He also cited free foodgrain distribution and healthcare, the construction of permanent houses and toilets, access to clean cooking fuel and insurance coverage as measures that have helped reduce poverty.

"These initiatives have helped households save money and provided support during difficult circumstances," he said.

He also said that the country has eliminated Naxalism.

"I said last year that we would not rest until the country was free from Naxalism and Maoism; that promise has been fulfilled. Though we have finished Naxals, the threat of 'dimagi Naxals' remains very high," Modi said.

With inputs from IANS, PTI