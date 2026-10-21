76-Year-Old US Woman Shoots Dead Ex-Husband And His 40-Year-Old Girlfriend

A 76-year-old woman in the US state of Georgia has been charged with murdering her ex-husband and his 40-year-old girlfriend after allegedly storming into their home and opening fire because she disapproved of their relationship. Grace Edge was arrested following the shooting deaths of her former husband, Wallace Truman Edge, 75, and his girlfriend, Pamela Cook, 40, in Toombs County on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Edge allegedly entered a trailer home on McNatt Falls Road in Uvalda and fired five shots. Wallace Edge and Cook were shot a combined four times and died at the scene, local news outlet WTOC reported.

Cook's 55-year-old mother, Diane Cook, was also inside the house when the shooting took place. She called 911 during the attack and was shot in the arm.

According to WTOC, Diane Cook told the emergency dispatcher that the woman had entered the house and started shooting. She also said there had been no argument before the gunfire began.

Investigators said Grace Edge and her former husband had divorced more than a decade ago but continued to have an on-and-off relationship. The situation reportedly changed after Wallace Edge began dating Cook, who was 35 years younger than him.

"Mr Edge had started dating Pamela, and it appears that, based on information we received that Grace was not accepting of the situation," Toombs County Sheriff Jordan Kight told WTOC.

Grace Edge was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. According to an official, investigators believe she drove directly to the sheriff's office after the incident.

Authorities also revealed that the former couple had repeatedly called the police on each other over alleged domestic disputes and other incidents. However, no arrests had been made in connection with the earlier complaints.

Grace Edge faces seven charges in connection with the shooting, including two counts of malice murder, two counts of murder and three counts of aggravated assault. She is being held at the Toombs County Detention Centre and is awaiting her first court appearance, according to authorities.

