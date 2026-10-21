US Woman Cries For 3 Hours After Travel Blogger Refuses To Swap Seats On 10-Hour Flight

A US travel blogger's refusal to give up her aisle seat on a 10-hour flight allegedly left a fellow passenger crying for three hours. The woman reportedly wanted to sit next to her husband, who was seated two rows ahead, but the blogger declined to switch seats. Tomiko Harvey shared her experience in a now-viral Instagram post this week, describing the incident on a long-haul flight from Istanbul to Washington, DC. Harvey said she was returning home after travelling from Kazakhstan following her father's death when the encounter took place.

In the video, Harvey is seen sitting beside a visibly distressed woman. According to the travel blogger, the passenger repeatedly cried after she refused to give up her aisle seat so the woman could sit closer to her husband.

After watching the woman cry for an extended period, Harvey asked if someone had died. The woman explained that she simply missed her husband and wanted to rest her head on his shoulder. "She cried for 3 hours. I finally asked her if someone died, because who cries for 3 hours? She said nobody died. She just missed her husband, and whose shoulder would she lay her head on," Harvey said.

The blogger said the woman's husband was seated in a middle seat two rows ahead and appeared to be sleeping with his headphones on for much of the flight.

Watch the video here:

The incident left Harvey questioning why passengers expected strangers to give up their chosen seats, particularly on long-haul flights. She argued that travellers who want to sit together should book adjacent seats in advance or pay for seat selection.

"What is wrong with people that they feel they can ask a stranger to switch seats, especially on a long-haul flight? Is it rude to refuse to switch seats on a plane? If you want to sit together, book together or pay for seat selection," she asked.

After landing in Washington, DC, Harvey said she sarcastically congratulated the woman for making it through the 10-hour journey without sitting beside her husband.

The video has sparked a debate on social media, with many users supporting Harvey's decision not to switch seats. Several argued that passengers should make seating arrangements in advance rather than expecting other travellers to accommodate them.

One user said, "I absolutely would not have switched! Omg! People need to stop guilting those who actually choose and/or pay for their seats." Another said, "They should have booked their damn seats together. I'm with you 100%. Ain't no way in hell I'm doing a middle seat if I don't have to."

A third user added, "Can't survive a 10 hour flight without her husband but also won't pay to seat together. None of those sound like your problem." A fourth user stated, "I'm so happy you didn't give it up. They both had middle seats which means they paid the lowest fare. And if they really wanted to sit together they would have booked as such, but they wanted to save money. Then to cry like a toddle thinking she could get her way."