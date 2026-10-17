US Man Gifts Wife Lottery Tickets, She Wins Rs 5 Crore Jackpot

A woman in Virginia, United States, received a surprise after a simple gift from her husband turned into a lottery jackpot worth $577,777 (around Rs 5 crore). The lucky woman, who lives in Bedford County, won the huge prize after scratching a lottery ticket that her husband had bought for her. According to Virginia Lottery officials, the husband purchased two Gold 7s scratch-off lottery tickets from a Quik-E Foods store on Waterlick Road in Forest, Virginia.

After returning home, he placed both tickets on a table and told his wife that they were a gift for her.

The woman decided to try her luck and began scratching the tickets. To her surprise, one of them revealed the game's top prize of $577,777.

What started as a small and thoughtful gesture from her husband quickly became a life-changing moment for the couple.

The woman later shared her experience with Virginia Lottery officials, explaining how her husband's unexpected gift had brought her such incredible luck.

When asked about her plans for the winnings, she revealed that she hopes to spend some of the money on travelling.

The remarkable win shows how an ordinary gift can sometimes lead to an extraordinary surprise.

For the Virginia couple, a simple purchase at a local convenience store turned into a memorable moment worth more than half a million dollars.

The unexpected jackpot has also given the winner an opportunity to enjoy new travel experiences with her prize money.