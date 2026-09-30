Indian Woman Gives Up US Green Card, Returns Home To Build Her Startup: "I Was Struggling"

For many immigrants, securing a US Green Card is a major milestone after years of hard work and uncertainty. However, nutritionist and entrepreneur Bharathi Ramesh gave up the coveted status to return to India and build her startup. Ramesh recently shared her journey in a video on Instagram, explaining why she chose to leave the US despite securing an EB-1A Green Card - a category meant for individuals who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in their field.

Her journey to entrepreneurship began in 2020, when she moved to the US to pursue a master's degree. Her goal was to learn how research could be applied to nutrition practice. She later secured both an EB-2 National Interest Waiver and an EB-1A Green Card, giving her greater flexibility to pursue her professional ambitions and eventually work on her startup.

However, just as she was preparing to take the entrepreneurial leap, she suffered a personal loss. The death of her father, combined with years of intense work and pressure, left her struggling with her mental and physical health.

"When I was ready to take the leap and work on my startup, I lost a parent. As a compulsive high performer, after years of relentlessly chasing my goals, I finally crashed. It took me 8 months to find myself again," she said.

Although her life in the US appeared successful from the outside, she said the reality was very different. She was working full-time largely to cover expenses such as rent and health insurance, while what she really wanted was to focus on building her company. At the same time, she was dealing with health issues and the pressure of maintaining a demanding career.

That experience eventually prompted her to make a major decision. Ramesh chose to leave the US and return to India, where she felt she could focus on her startup without the same pressures and distractions. She discussed the decision with her husband, who supported her and eventually moved back to India with her.

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Ramesh also recalled that more than 1,200 Indian immigrants had signed up to hear her podcast when she previously spoke about securing her Green Card in less than two years.

Now back in India, she has taken the next step in her career by focusing full-time on her company.

Her story has resonated with social media users, many of whom congratulated her for choosing a path that prioritised her health, personal goals and entrepreneurial ambitions. One user wrote, "Inspiring!! Wishing you the best."

Another commeted, "You got this! Welcome home." A third said, "Full potential unlocked, you are going to do so many great things."