Permanent Residency In Japan Set To Cost Rs 1.2 Lakh More From October 2026

Japan is about to make staying in the country more expensive for foreign residents. From October 1, 2026, several immigration fees will rise sharply, with the biggest increase coming for permanent residency.

The new charges will apply to applications for changing residence status, extending a period of stay and obtaining permanent residency.

Japan's Costliest Immigration Change Yet

Until September 30, changing your residence status or extending your period of stay costs ¥6,000 (approx. Rs 3,700) if you apply at an immigration counter and ¥5,500 (approx. Rs 3,400) for an online application.

That flat fee is going away. From October 1, the amount will depend on the length of the period of stay granted:

For a period of three months or less, the fee will be ¥10,000 (approx. Rs 6,100), whether the application is made online or at the counter.

If the period granted is more than three months but not more than six months, the fee will be ¥18,000 (approx. Rs 11,000) at the counter and ¥15,000 (approx. Rs 9,200) online.

For a period of more than six months but less than one year, it will be ¥25,000 (approx. Rs 15,200) at the counter and ¥21,000 (approx. Rs 12,800) online.

A one-year period will cost ¥33,000 (approx. Rs 20,100) at the counter or ¥27,000 (approx. Rs 16,500) online.

For periods of more than one year but less than three years, the fee will be ¥48,000 (approx. Rs 29,300) at the counter and ¥42,000 (approx. Rs 25,700) online.

Those granted a period of three years or more but less than five years will pay ¥64,000 (approx. Rs 39,000) at the counter or ¥56,000 (approx. Rs 34,200) online.

For a period of five years or more, the new fee will be ¥75,000 (approx. Rs 45,800) at the counter and ¥65,000 (approx. Rs 39,700) online.

So, for someone who previously paid ¥6,000 (approx. Rs 3,700) at the counter, the cost could rise to ¥75,000 (approx. Rs 45,800) if they are granted a period of five years or more.

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Permanent Residency Fee Jumps From ¥10,000 To ¥200,000

The steepest increase is for permanent residency. The current fee is ¥10,000 (approx. Rs 6,100). From October 1, it will be ¥200,000 (approx. Rs 1,22,400). That means applicants for permanent residency will pay ¥190,000 (approx. Rs 1,16,200) more than before.

Unlike residence status changes and extensions, the revised information gives one fee for permanent residency rather than different amounts based on the period of stay.

The new fees do not automatically apply to every application that is decided after October 1. The Immigration Services Agency has specifically said that applications received by September 30, 2026 will be charged the old fees, even if permission is granted on October 1 or later.

For applications received from October 1, the revised fees will apply.

Online Applications Will Have A Different Payment System

At present, fees for applications submitted at the counter are paid using revenue stamps. That will continue after October 1. For online applications, however, payment will move away from revenue stamps. Applicants will pay through a convenience store or bank transfer. Internet banking can also be used for a cashless bank payment.

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After the examination is completed, applicants will receive a separate payment instruction email at the address registered with the online residence application system, containing the information needed to make the payment.

Online applicants will also have to pay a separate transaction fee in addition to the immigration fee.

There are provisions for fee reductions or exemptions in certain circumstances. Under the revised rules, people facing financial hardship and requiring humanitarian consideration may qualify. The Immigration Services Agency has separate guidelines describing the circumstances that can potentially make someone eligible.