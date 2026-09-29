Hina Khan Visits Khardung La: Why This 17,582-Ft Ladakh Pass Is A Traveller Favourite

Hina Khan is spending some peaceful time in the scenic valleys of Ladakh. Far away from the glitz and glamour of cameras, the television actor visited the Khardung La Pass following her recovery from breast cancer. On her Instagram handle, she gave a glimpse from her trip to one of India's highest peaks in Ladakh, situated at an elevation of 17,582 feet above sea level, and trust us, her post screams travel goals from miles away.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Hina Khan posted a video from the second-highest motorable pass in the world and shared noting that her oxygen levels and SpO2 were good and she was able to breathe properly.

“It's a kick, a kick. It's fun. Almost 18,000 feet above sea level,” she expressed.

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Acknowledging the stunning snow-capped landscape, she cheerfully remarked in her video, “Everything is good. Nature is so mesmerizing. Who's Switzerland baby? Who's Switzerland? Habibi, come to Ladakh.”

“I did it, I did it, I did it… Iss Bahadur ladki ki kahaani ek din Mai khud. Apne haathon se likhungi… For now, let's focus on this beautiful landscape… There is nothing like the astonishing Ladakh. It's so so surreal, Truly Mesmerised,” the caption read.

Why This 17,582-Ft Ladakh Pass Is A Traveller Favourite

Khardung La is a dream for bikers and road trip enthusiasts. Situated at approximately 17,582 to 18,379 feet (5,359 meters), Khardung La is one of the world's highest motorable mountain passes. It is a key route connecting Leh with Nubra and Shyok valleys.

This historic trade pass is some 38km north of Leh city and is reachable after a tricky road with high gradient and sharp hairpin bends.

Travellers get an unforgettable experience of extreme altitude, stunning snow-clad peaks, breathtaking Himalayan views, and a thrilling journey that is as exciting as the destination, making it one of the highlights of any Ladakh trip.

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Best Time to Visit Khardung La Pass

The best time to visit the high-altitude pass is from May to September, when the roads are open and the weather is pleasant. The months of June and July are also ideal for road trips and sightseeing. However, avoid going from October to April, as the pass is closed due to heavy snowfall.