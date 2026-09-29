How Local Women Are Turning Ladakh's High-Altitude Lily Fields Into A Blooming Business

The first air consignment of 15,000 'A-grade' Ladakh-grown Liliums was flagged off from Leh airport to flower markets across Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh, marking a historic step towards creating new livelihoods for our local communities. It is also seen as an aesthetic revolution in Ladakh through commercial floriculture. Described by the regional administration as the highest flower field in the world, the first consignment comprises red, pink, white, yellow and orange colours. These flowers have a shelf life of 5-7 days.

The credit for the success of the pilot project goes to 15 local women, who proved that flowers can thrive where few expected them to grow. At an elevation of 10,600 feet, their hard work in the quiet town of Choglamsar has produced 15,000 top-quality Lilium stems.

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Working at a daily wage of Rs 900 per person, these women used to manage everyday tasks, such as harvesting the fresh stems at the right moment, grading, sorting, and carefully packing them for long-distance travel.

They worked alongside a local botanist who handles marketing and outreach, managing to successfully link rural high-altitude farming directly with competitive urban flower traders.

Local authorities started the initiative to test whether commercial floriculture can offer stable, alternative livelihoods for mountain communities, particularly for women looking for reliable income closer to home.

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"This first-of-its-kind high-altitude commercial floriculture project in Ladakh represents a major agricultural and visual shift for the region, that is since ages, identified by its rugged mountains and barren landscapes," Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

"The introduction of millions of blooming Liliums has added a spectacular, vibrant contrast into this dull and dry environment. Here, every blooming flower is a testament to resilience, proving that life and beauty can thrive in the harshest terrains."

"The success of this experiment not just marks an agricultural success; it is a colourful revolution towards improving the socio-economic status of the people, enhancing eco-tourism and changing the visible identity of Ladakh."

Driven by the success of this first harvest, officials are already planning the next phase. The administration is identifying suitable land in other districts, setting an ambitious target to bring up to 200 acres under commercial flower farming over the coming year.