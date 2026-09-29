Gen Z Employee's Reply To CEO's 'Think Like Owner' Comment Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

A Gen Z employee's reply to his company's CEO recently went viral online, sparking a debate about workplace culture and corporate expectations. An X user shared a case of a worker who used to log in and log out on time, refusing to spend even a single minute in the office beyond their working hours.

"One of my Gen Z coworkers has a routine that drives our CEO crazy. Every afternoon, around 4:50 PM, he starts wrapping things up, shuts down his computer, and at exactly 5:00 PM, he's out the door," the viral post read.

"Not 4:59. Not 5:01. Exactly 5:00."

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The post further mentioned that "he's just as precise in the morning" as his "shift starts at 9:00 AM, and he's there before 9 every single day".

When the CEO noticed it, he told the employee to "think like an owner" if he wants to excel in his career. "If you want to move up here, you need to stop thinking like an employee and start thinking like an owner," the CEO told him.

When the employee asked the reason, the CEO said, "It means you don't watch the clock. You stay until the work is done. You care about what happens to this company, not just what's written in your job description."

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Employee's viral response

Reacting to the CEO's remark, the employee said, "If you want me to think like an owner, are you willing to give me 50% of the company?"

"Because an owner doesn't work for a fixed salary and hope someone notices their extra effort. An owner has equity, takes risks, makes decisions, and shares in the upside."

Social media reactions

"Maybe expecting employees to care like owners is reasonable... but if you want owner-level commitment, should employees also receive owner-level rewards?" the user who shared the exchange wrote.

As the exchange went viral, social media users took to the comment section to share their perspective. "He's got a goddamn schedule. Like, what kind of time-management genius are we talking here?" one user wrote in the comment section.

"I daresay sure the employee could waste a few more minutes during the day and stay a bit later to give the illusion of commitment if that's what's needed but as long as the work is being done within the time allotted and targets/goals are being met I don't see a problem," another user said.

"I worked 42 years full time. 22 years at a place that wanted owner effort at non-owner pay scales. They don't notice your effort until you gone. Thank god I changed jobs the last 15 years, where I got paid for my effort and I didn't have to stay past 5 pm either," a third user shared their story.