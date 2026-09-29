US Woman Turns Dog-Walking Side Hustle Into Full-Time Career, Earns Over Rs 4 Lakh Monthly

A woman in the United States left her teaching job after five years to pursue the side hustle of dog walking and pet sitting full time, People magazine reported. After earning over $35,000 USD (around Rs 33.5 lakh) walking dogs in her spare time while still teaching, she decided to quit and run her pet care venture full-time. Today, she earns around $4,500 USD (Rs 4.3 lakh) every month.

"Teaching was always the plan, and I honestly never thought about doing anything else," the woman named Kaitlyn Ballard told the media outlet. "I never had an ultimate passion for teaching where that is what I could only see myself doing; I just was never presented with any other option."

While teaching, the 27-year-old who used to live in Texas started doing an extra job to stretch her monthly budget, but it quickly grew into a thriving business.

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"I wanted my everyday to be something that I found so much joy in," she said. "Leaving was scary because teaching had been such a huge part of my identity, but I also knew that staying somewhere simply because it was familiar wasn't going to get me where I wanted to go."

While working part-time, she built a reliable network with local pet owners. She used to work during off-hours, weekends, and summer breaks. And with time, demand for personalised pet care also increased in her community, which eventually benefitted her.

When she saw the financial potential in the pet care business, she decided to make it full-time. She also revealed that this business would give her freedom.

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"I never imagined becoming a full-time dog walker/pet sitter, but I feel like anyone who is never initially planned for it," she said. "It kind of just happens over time."

The media outlet mentioned that she moved to Massachusetts, but continued building her client base. After making pet care a full-time job, she averages $4,000 to $4,500 a month while working about 15 to 20 hours a week. She earned $6,763 in April, which was her biggest month.

"I didn't even have to work 40 hours a week to see that income, and that is when I knew this business could be scaled way further than what I am even doing now," she added, as quoted in the report.