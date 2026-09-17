Jennifer Lopez Lookalike? Minnesota Woman's Arrest Mugshot Takes Internet By Storm

A Minnesota woman has gone viral after her arrest mugshot caught the internet's attention for an unexpected reason - her striking resemblance to pop star Jennifer Lopez. Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, was arrested on August 30 after allegedly stealing two double packs of power-tool batteries worth around $580 from a store in Monticello, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Watch MN.

A store employee reportedly recognised Quast from an alleged theft at the same store two days earlier and contacted police. Quast later admitted to taking the battery packs, according to the complaint. She was booked on a gross-misdemeanour theft charge and released the following day, the Daily Mail reported.

However, it was not the alleged theft that drew widespread attention to her arrest.

A mugshot taken by the Wright County Sheriff's Office quickly circulated online, with many users pointing out how closely Quast resembles Jennifer Lopez. The comparison sparked a wave of jokes and references to Lopez's music, with some social media users even turning the singer's famous songs into punchlines.

The resemblance became the main talking point surrounding Quast's arrest, with her mugshot being widely reshared across social media.

One user wrote, "Bro, I seriously thought the mug shot was Lopez."

Another said, "Omg. Get a DNA test. There's no way that's NOT JLo. For real. If it's NOT…and I was Hollywood or anywhere else I would totally rent her at a discounted JLo rate for sure."

A third added, "She should be charged twice for not being smart enough to use her likeness raking in money being a Lopez impersonator or a stand-in." The similarity is insane."

Even Quast's online friends said she looks like JLo in the comments on her previous social media posts.

Meanwhile, online records indicate that the August 30 arrest was not Quast's first encounter with law enforcement. She has previously been arrested in connection with allegations including drug possession, driving while intoxicated, fleeing police and providing false identification, along with several traffic-related offences.