Tata Sons Board Backs N Chandrasekaran As Chairman For Five More Years

Just over a month after he stated that he will step down as Chairman of Tata Sons, the board has backed N Chandrasekaran as the chairman for another term of five years, the company said on Thursday.

"In September 2025 the Board of Tata Sons agreed in principle to re-appoint Chandra as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years. Pursuant to applicable provisions of law, the Board decided to obtain the relevant formal approval in February 2026," Tata Sons said in a statement.

In February 2026, in the absence of unanimity, the resolution was deferred for decision. In subsequent Board meetings in May and June, this matter was discussed but was not resolved.

"In view of the above, on August 12, Chandra opted not to offer himself for re-appointment upon the expiry of his current term," Tata Sons said.

Chandrasekaran's current term is ending on February 20 next year.

"On September 3, the Nomination Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board of Tata Sons met to discuss the aforesaid letter (Chandra's resignation) and discuss the issue of re-appointment of Chandra as Executive Chairman. After due deliberation and in recognition of his contributions and the larger interests of the Tata Group, the NRC unanimously resolved to request him to reconsider his decision and to recommend him for re-appointment at the next Board meeting," Tata Sons said.

The company's board met on Thursday for the first time since Chandrasekaran made his decision to quit public and said Chandra agreed to the "Board's request to re-consider his decision".

"At the meeting of the Board on September 17, Chandra acceded to the Board's request to re-consider his decision. The Board thereafter resolved by a majority vote to re-appoint him as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current tenure," Tata Sons said.

The Board, Tata Sons said, also resolved to initiate steps to comply with the applicable RBI Guidelines and will seek guidance from RBI, Tata Trusts and other stakeholders on applicable compliance requirements.