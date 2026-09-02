N Chandrasekaran's Exit Clock Ticking, Hunt For His Successor Hits Regulatory Roadblock

More than two weeks after Natarajan Chandrasekaran said he would not seek another term as Tata Sons chairman, the search for his successor has hit a regulatory roadblock.

Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the key shareholders of Tata Sons, is currently unable to hold its internal meetings because of restrictions linked to an ongoing regulatory probe. It cannot formally nominate its representative to the five-member panel tasked with finding Chandrasekaran's successor, according to media reports.

So far, representatives of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have not issued any statement on the reports.

Why Sir Ratan Tata Trust Matters

This is not a minor procedural issue. Tata Trusts collectively control about 66 per cent of Tata Sons. SRTT is one of the 13 charitable trusts that make up this majority holding.

The succession process therefore needs its participation. Tata Trusts has now approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. It wants permission for SRTT to nominate its representative to the search panel despite the restrictions currently preventing the trust from holding meetings.

The decision is awaited. Until that happens, the succession exercise remains stuck.

Chandrasekaran's Exit Set The Clock Ticking

The uncertainty began on August 12. Chandrasekaran informed the board that he would not seek another term as chairman. His current tenure ends in February 2027.

His announcement came after months of uncertainty around his continuation at the helm of Tata Sons. Now, the clock is ticking.

The group has to find a successor while also navigating a complicated shareholder structure and differences within the Tata establishment.

Noel Tata, who heads Tata Trusts, is an important figure in this process. The leadership question is therefore not simply about finding the next chairman. It is also about how the Tata Group's powerful trusts and its corporate board will work together on the next phase of the conglomerate.

Tata's AGM Adjourned

The regulatory issue has already had a direct impact on Tata Sons. The company's annual general meeting was adjourned last month after it could not meet the required quorum.

Tata Sons has since received a three-month extension from the Registrar of Companies to hold the AGM. The next important date could be September 17, when the Tata Sons board is scheduled to meet.

By then, the regulatory hurdle facing SRTT will be closely watched. If the restriction continues, the succession process could remain in limbo.