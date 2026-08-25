Bid To Get Behind The Wheel? Why TCS' Rs 3,700 Crore Porsche Deal Isn't What It Seems

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is making a bigger bet on artificial intelligence and the auto industry at a time as traditional IT spending is under pressure.

The Indian IT major has agreed to acquire MHP, Porsche AG's Germany-based management and IT consulting subsidiary, for an enterprise value of roughly Rs 3,700 crore. The transaction is expected to close in the next three to four months, subject to regulatory approvals.

But the acquisition is only one part of the deal. Alongside it, Porsche has committed to a five-year strategic partnership with TCS and MHP worth Rs 14,000 crore (approximate).

What Exactly Is TCS Buying?

MHP is not a traditional IT outsourcing company. It is an automotive and industrial consulting firm with expertise in business transformation, artificial intelligence, SAP, manufacturing digitalisation and software-defined mobility. It employs around 4,500 people and reported revenue of 742 million euros in 2025.

For TCS, the acquisition offers something it has been trying to build further -- deeper access to the European automotive market. MHP already works with Porsche and other automotive clients. About 60 per cent of its revenue comes from external customers, while roughly 40 per cent comes from Porsche.

This gives TCS an existing business to scale rather than starting from scratch.

Why Is AI At The Centre Of The Deal?

Cars are increasingly becoming software products on wheels. Modern vehicles generate huge amounts of data. Software controls everything from infotainment and connected features to manufacturing and, increasingly, driving functions.

This is where the idea of a "software-defined vehicle" comes in. Automakers want to use software, cloud technology, data and AI to continuously improve vehicles and manufacturing processes.

TCS and Porsche plan to work on exactly this. TCS will establish a dedicated AI Mobility Centre of Excellence for Porsche. It will focus on applying AI across engineering, manufacturing, operations and customer experience.

The aim is not simply to experiment with AI. The companies want to turn AI use cases into scalable business applications.

"The acquisition of MHP combines deep premium automotive consulting expertise with global scale and artificial intelligence capabilities, " Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, told NDTV. He added that the AI Mobility Centre of Excellence in Germany could accelerate the shift towards software-defined vehicles and drive digital innovation for Porsche and the wider automotive industry.

So, Is This Really A Rs 14,000 Crore Acquisition?

No. TCS is paying Rs 3,700 crore (roughly) to acquire MHP. The much larger Rs 14,000 crore figure relates to Porsche's five-year strategic business commitment to TCS and MHP.

In simple terms, TCS is buying the capability and business for Rs 3,700 crore. Porsche is then committing significant spending to the combined technology and consulting operation over five years.

This committed revenue gives TCS visibility after the acquisition. It also changes the economics of the deal. TCS is not buying MHP without an anchor customer. It already has a long-term business relationship lined up with Porsche.

Why Are Analysts Still Cautious About TCS?

The deal looks strategically attractive. But investors are also looking at the risks. MHP's revenue fell from 830 million euros in 2024 to 742 million euros in 2025. Citi has flagged the possibility of further pressure on MHP's existing revenue base and retained a Sell rating on TCS. HSBC, meanwhile, said the acquisition addresses TCS' relatively limited presence in European automotive consulting but warned that integration could prove challenging.

There is also a margin issue. Nuvama expects MHP to operate at low-to-mid single-digit margins, partly because a large part of its workforce is based in the US and Europe. This could dilute TCS' margins for at least the first two years, even though the acquisition may remain broadly earnings-per-share neutral.

What Does TCS Get If The Plan Works?

The immediate benefit is scale in European automotive consulting.

The longer-term opportunity is much larger. TCS gets access to Porsche's technology transformation programme, MHP's automotive expertise and a platform to pursue other global auto manufacturers.

Nuvama estimates that the acquisition could add around 3 per cent to TCS' top line, while also opening doors to other automotive original equipment manufacturers.

For Porsche, the logic is different. The German luxury carmaker gets a technology partner as it tries to become more efficient and compete in a rapidly changing auto market.

Therefore, the deal is more than what it seems on paper. It is about an automaker shifting more technology work to a global IT company, while that IT company gets a deeper foothold in one of the industries most likely to be reshaped by AI.