Rain In East, Dry Spell In West, South: How Monsoon Will Shape This Week

States in East and Northern India, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the days to come while states in the West and South are expected to remain dry, according to weather projections by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An infrared satellite picture from the IMD shows thick cloud cover over Central India, East India (Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh), and along the East Coast into the Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of a low-pressure area over Jharkhand and its neighbourhood, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh today. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days, the IMD forecast reads.

Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over Peninsular India during the next one week.

The low-pressure area is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards by tomorrow morning.

Central India In Focus

Widespread rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh between today and tomorrow. Subsequently, isolated to scattered showers are expected between August 27 and 31.

In East Madhya Pradesh, heavy rain will continue till August 29 before turning into scattered, isolated events.

Chhattisgarh too is expecting heavy rainfall till next Monday, that is August 31.

Forecast For Northwest India

Widespread showers are likely over Uttarakhand till August 31, while in East Uttar Pradesh, they will continue till August 27.

Scattered Rainfall In Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain in Delhi on Monday brought life to a standstill. Several roads were flooded and people were seen wading through waist-deep water. The capital witnessed rain today as well, but it remained moderate.

Residents are expected to witness light to very light rain over the next three days from morning to noon under a generally cloudy sky. Such rainfall events can be highly localised.