US Woman Wins $2 Million Lottery During Office Lunch Break, Goes Back To Work As Usual

A woman in the United States won a $2 million lottery prize during her midday break. Her story went viral on social media, but the users were shocked to know that despite winning the money, she headed right back to finish her shift.

According to People magazine, the Virginia resident was having a stressful day when she decided to grab a bite and try her luck. She stopped by a food joint, called the Love Food Mart, and purchased a $20 "Platinum 7s" scratch-off ticket.

When the woman scratched the card inside the store, she realised she had hit the top jackpot. But instead of celebrating, she realised that her lunch break was coming to an end, and she still had a job to finish.

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Instead of making a scene or quitting, the woman reportedly kept the multi-million-dollar ticket inside, returned to her workplace, and completed her duties.

"I had to go back to work and act like nothing happened," she recalled to Virginia Lottery officials while claiming her prize. She also chose to remain anonymous under state privacy laws.

When it came time to collect her winnings, she was offered two options. She could either receive the full $2 million in annual payments over 30 years, or take a single cash payout. As per the media outlet, she opted for the latter, taking home $952,000 before taxes.

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The store that sold the lucky ticket also received a bonus for selling the winning card.

The Virginia Lottery stated that the law allows "winners of prizes to claim that prize anonymously, meaning the Lottery won't publicly release the winner's name, hometown, or amount won unless the winner gives written permission."

It remains unclear if she has since handed in her resignation.