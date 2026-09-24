"Life Works Much The Same Way": Billionaire Anil Agarwal Shares Lessons Learned From UNO

UNO, which is one of the world's most beloved card games, apparently offer some life lessons, as according to Anil Agarwal, the billionaire founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources, the simple card game "explained life in a new way" and "every card felt like a small lesson". In a latest post on X (formerly Twitter), Agarwal revealed that a younger team member recently introduced him to the card game. While UNO is usually associated with family game nights and friendly rivalries, Agarwal realised that its rules are just like the choices people make on an everyday basis.

"Life works much the same way. When we make thoughtful moves and turn small opportunities into momentum, success gradually is closer to us," he wrote.

The Skip Card

The deck features a skip card, which, according to the billionaire, is a reminder that not every obstacle or argument deserves your energy. "Some things are best ignored, and life moves forward much more smoothly when you learn to let go," he wrote.

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The Reverse Card

There are also Reverse cards in the game that come in all of the four colours - Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow. When this card is played, the order of play reverses the order of turns.

As per Agarwal, "The Reverse Card felt like proof that when life is not moving in your direction, you can still change its course. Sometimes, one strong decision is enough to turn the situation around."

The Wild Card

The billionaire called Wild Card the "best of them all" as it is used to let the player change the colour of play to any colour they choose. "I believe each of us has a wild card in life. A quality, a strength, or a gift that makes us different from everyone else. If you learn to recognise it and use it at the right time, it can take you a very long way," he said.

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

Agarwal's post quickly went viral on social media, prompting followers to share their own takes on the analogy.

"UNO's real lesson cuts the other way, though. You can play every card right and still lose to someone else's random Draw Four," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Sometimes the simplest things teach us the most profound lessons. Life really is about knowing when to skip, when to reverse, and when to play your wild card and having the courage to make the right move at the right time," another user wrote.

"Beautiful analogy. UNO is more than a game; it is a reminder that wisdom often lies in knowing which card to play, and equally importantly, which card not to play. Skip the distractions. Reverse the direction when circumstances demand it. Wild when conventional thinking no longer works. And when the right moment comes, play your card with courage but without losing humility. In life, every move need not be a reaction; some moves must be a conscious choice. Real strength is not winning every argument; it is knowing where your energy creates value," a third user shared their valuable opinion.